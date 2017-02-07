Can you believe it’s been more than six months since YouTube launched a long overdue mobile live streaming feature for a (very) select few channels, and other content creators on the world’s most popular video-sharing platform still can’t broadcast from their phones how they play video games in real time?

Well, we have good news and bad news to report on the mobile live streaming expansion front today, as YouTube finally spreads the love… to those with over 10,000 subscribers. “The rest of you will have it soon”, according to a fresh official blog post that’s bound to enrage people who’ve been able to live-stream their thoughts, experiences and often controversial actions from iOS and Android devices starting a year ago on Facebook.

YouTube is of course quick to point out yet again it first jumped on this bandwagon way back in 2011 with PC support, witnessing the most-viewed political live streams of all time last year, and even rolling out the world’s first 360-degree live streaming support with full 4K video, at scale and for free.

That still doesn’t explain what’s taking so long for the YouTube mobile app to receive native live streaming capabilities, though it’s nice to hear the transition will be smooth, with a straightforward capture button added in, and all the same features as regular YouTube vids in tow, including easy searching, recommendations, playlist organizing, and protection from unauthorized use.