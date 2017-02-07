Phones
Whether you’ve snubbed Apple’s controversial but market-leading wireless AirPods because you were afraid of losing them, due to spotty availability, or simply for not liking how they look, we finally have some good news today, as iPhone 7 users get a long overdue robust alternative.

Not just yet, but very soon, with those oft-delayed BeatsX earphones officially scheduled for a February 10 commercial rollout both on and offline, at Apple stores and authorized resellers. Now, although Cupertino’s designers and engineers also supervised this project from the Culver City-based daughter company, there are some important differences between the AirPods and BeatsX headset.

Powered by a hot new W1 chip, the cable-free BeatsX are a little less “magical”, casually hanging around your neck during prolonged music listening sessions of up to 8 hours. Purportedly capable of giving you 2 hours of playback after a 5-minute charge, courtesy of Fast Fuel functionality, the Beats-branded earbuds are also slightly cheaper, at $149.95, in white or black on launch, with gray and blue models not far behind.

But the crucial thing will be to see how Apple’s “authentic, clear sound with optimized noise isolation” claim holds up in the real world. Just a few more days until we can get our hands on these bad boys to test them out.

