At Xiaomi, the white Mi MIX got its first sales today and the Redmi Note 4X has a sales date
Xiaomi decided to take a Tuesday and just give the Chinese people the chance to buy its stuff.
A flash sale took place at 10am local time today that allowed customers to grab the nearly-bezelless Xiaomi Mi MIX, — both in its super-spec (6GB RAM, 256GB storage) and white versions — the Mi Note 2, the Redmi 4, the Xiaomi VR headset and a Bluetooth speaker. This is the first opportunity that we know of seeing the white Mi MIX on sale instead of at the trade show floor at CES.
By the way, we should mention that the Redmi Note 4X that we’ve been tracking now has an official reveal date: February 13. Sales will start on Valentine’s Day.
