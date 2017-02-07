Phones

At Xiaomi, the white Mi MIX got its first sales today and the Redmi Note 4X has a sales date

Contents
Advertisement

Xiaomi decided to take a Tuesday and just give the Chinese people the chance to buy its stuff.

A flash sale took place at 10am local time today that allowed customers to grab the nearly-bezelless Xiaomi Mi MIX, — both in its super-spec (6GB RAM, 256GB storage) and white versions — the Mi Note 2, the Redmi 4, the Xiaomi VR headset and a Bluetooth speaker. This is the first opportunity that we know of seeing the white Mi MIX on sale instead of at the trade show floor at CES.

By the way, we should mention that the Redmi Note 4X that we’ve been tracking now has an official reveal date: February 13. Sales will start on Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Deal, flash sale, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, News, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4X, release date, sale, weibo, Xiaomi
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.