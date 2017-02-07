The same narrative has popped up again about the Google Pixel — it’s beating expectations no matter where you can find it at — or where you can’t find it at. That goes especially troubling at Verizon, the exclusive US retail partner carrier, where stock of the phone has been hard to maintain.

A spokesperson has told Digital Trends that the company understands how many of its customers aren’t sitting happy right now, so it will be offering a “certain subset” of patient buyers who have waited an extraordinary period for their shipment to arrive a free Daydream View headset for sticking with the order.

Word from Canadian carrier Telus that production of the Pixel has stopped was put down by Google, again, to Digital Trends.

“We’re really excited by the demand for the Pixel XL in Canada,” another PR said. “Telus is currently out of stock of the Pixel XL. We’re working with our partners to restock inventory across our retail channels and we can confirm that production of the Pixel has not stopped.”