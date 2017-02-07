We (and other sites) tore down this HTC 11 diagnostics “leak” pretty thoroughly. While the shady nature of the screenshot in question may not have reflected the truth of the “device” that took it, there’s reason to believe that HTC would insist on playing with the best available system-on-a-chip for a flagship product.

The company’s President of Smartphones and Connected Devices, Chialin Chang told tbreak after it launched the U Ultra in the UAE that HTC is invested on the leading edge in silicon:

Every time there is a brand new CPU with power that we can leverage, we’re always at the forefront doing that. Some people are talking about the timing [of our release] but timing was determined 9 months ago. This is the best CPU out there. When the next flagship CPU comes, HTC will be one of the very first tier doing that. When we will look back, it will be clear why HTC introduced [these new phones.] We want to have a couple of months of leadership before the next flagship CPU comes. But that will be in another period of time- not at MWC. Not for us or any other player. I can tell you that for sure. When the new CPU comes, HTC will have another flagship.

Indeed, we’re now hearing from HTCSource that the company has that next flagship device with the next flagship CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, on Verizon’s network. The chipset is currently said to be unavailable to manufacturers beside Samsung, which is producing it and will be utilize most of its initial stock for the Galaxy S8, set for launch on April 21.

Other rumors and details indicate a high-resolution dual-camera system (on the order of 24- and 13-megapixel sensors) as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is not entirely clear if this device is the Ocean device that’s been rumored about with its unique, swipe-enhanced Sense Touch UI or if this phone will be brought up as a U-branded or a One-branded product.