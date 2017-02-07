Forget concept renders, ambiguous schematics and boring case leaks. Today’s the day we give you an exciting, all-revealing batch of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus images, as well as a short video, rivaled in significance and wow factor only by that single (ev-) leaked live pic from a couple of weeks back.

While they don’t show the two upcoming “edgy” flagships in the flesh, these fresh “factory CAD-based” renders are almost certainly legit, or at the very least, mighty close to the real deal. Both huge screens are curved around both sides, and they leave barely enough room at the top for an 8MP selfie camera and iris scanner.

There aren’t any company logos on the front or back, which adds a welcome touch of class to the otherwise familiar glass-and-metal “sandwich” design, although it may not be 100 percent indicative of how these devices will look in finished, commercial form.

You can see very clearly the 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom (huzzah!), as well as a USB Type-C connector, power and volume buttons placed on the left side of the two handhelds, and a right-side physical key that we’re pretty sure will be used to engage Bixby.

Next to the rear-facing camera, you’ll get a controversially situated fingerprint reader that looks properly sized now at least. At 8mm thick, around 149 and 159mm tall, and 68 and 74mm wide respectively, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus don’t sound considerably larger than the S7 and S7 Edge, despite sporting screens with 5.7 (or 5.8) and 6.1/6.2-inch diagonals. Anyone else feeling conflicted about Samsung’s aesthetic revisions here?