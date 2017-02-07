Phones

Take that, Google Assistant: Samsung’s Bixby AI rumored to support 7 or 8 languages on Galaxy S8

Contents
Advertisement

Now that the Galaxy S8 is an open book, buttons, sensors, dimensions, RAM options, pricing and all, it’s time to revisit possibly Samsung’s number one flagship phone selling point this year. We’re talking about the Google Assistant-contending Bixby AI, expected to include advanced support for everything from payments to visual searches.

What nobody dared to speculate until today was the number of supported languages at launch, which might be greater than you think. Namely, seven or eight, according to a typically credible news organization in Samsung’s homeland, including Korean, English and Chinese.

No wonder Google’s in-house digital assistant was rejected by the world’s top-selling smartphone vendor, only working in English, German, Hindi, Japanese and Portuguese for Allo users, English and German on Pixel phones, and English exclusively for Google Home owners.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has been able to “optimize” Cortana for native speakers of eight languages across 13 regions… in almost three years, with Apple looking mighty hard to challenge when it comes to Siri’s linguistic abilities, covering dozens and dozens of countries, from Austria to Brazil, China, France, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey.

Still, if this prediction proves accurate, and the support is as extensive as they say, as well as reliable and methodical, Bixby could get off to a tremendous start on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
SamMobile
Source
ET News
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Bixby, Cortana, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Google Assistant, intelligent assistant, News, personal assistant, Rumors, Samsung, Siri, voice assistant
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).