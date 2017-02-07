Phones
539

RIP Google Now Launcher: What’s next for Android fans and manufacturers? (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

In a letter to developers at Android manufacturers, Google announced the death of the Google Now Launcher. Why?

Well, we don’t exactly know. The Googleplex has been working on and is now releasing an add-on services library to its open source toolkit for OEMs to deploy a feature that may have been the raison d’être for using the GNL: the integrated leftmost Google Feed page for instant information. That Feed can now be integrated into pretty much any launcher.

But what we do know is that the impacts are different for users of the launcher app that’s still available on the Google Play Store as of this post and the manufacturers that rely on GNL as their system-baked home screen interface.

So, what’s the big deal, then? Why is such a big deal? And what comes up in the wake of this move? Juan Carlos Bagnell takes a deep dive into this issue.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Google, Google Feed, Google Now, Google Now Launcher, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.