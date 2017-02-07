In a letter to developers at Android manufacturers, Google announced the death of the Google Now Launcher. Why?

Well, we don’t exactly know. The Googleplex has been working on and is now releasing an add-on services library to its open source toolkit for OEMs to deploy a feature that may have been the raison d’être for using the GNL: the integrated leftmost Google Feed page for instant information. That Feed can now be integrated into pretty much any launcher.

But what we do know is that the impacts are different for users of the launcher app that’s still available on the Google Play Store as of this post and the manufacturers that rely on GNL as their system-baked home screen interface.

So, what’s the big deal, then? Why is such a big deal? And what comes up in the wake of this move? Juan Carlos Bagnell takes a deep dive into this issue.