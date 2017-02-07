Phones

More Google Play Store design tweaks put app profiles on cards

Contents
Advertisement

Last year, we saw the Google Play Store take a fresh and flatter approach to its design. Flat charts and more card-esque features dominated the look.

The store is now moving to put its top charts in a new dimension — through cards. A demo GIF leaked showing off the new app profile UI with side-scrolling between entries, no badges for download counts, star ratings and categories.

Play Store beta testers can now move between apps without having to dive in and out of a list. If this paradigm succeeds, prepare to see it on your screen.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
juggly.cn
Source
Reddit
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Beta, Design, Google, Google Play Store, News, test, UI
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.