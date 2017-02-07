Last year, we saw the Google Play Store take a fresh and flatter approach to its design. Flat charts and more card-esque features dominated the look.

The store is now moving to put its top charts in a new dimension — through cards. A demo GIF leaked showing off the new app profile UI with side-scrolling between entries, no badges for download counts, star ratings and categories.

Play Store beta testers can now move between apps without having to dive in and out of a list. If this paradigm succeeds, prepare to see it on your screen.