“I got this limited edition Rose Gold OPPO F1s for you, honey.”

Between CES and MWC, there’s SVD 2017 — Saint Valentine’s Day. And in the mobile technology world, there are a few things you can take advantage of to treat your love for the moment or, if you’re lucky, the love of your life.

But are we seriously going to just paint a phone rose gold and call it “special”? Seriously, of all colors in the world, rose gold?

The OPPO F1s Rose Gold Limited Edition is here — well, “here” being India — and it’s already on Flipkart for pre-orders. Sales officially begin on February 10. The phone is only available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration for Rs. 18,990 ($282). Scroll down to the source link for instant access.

If you’re not familiar with the OPPO F1s, refer to our spot coverage on the FC Barcelona edition and a review of the original OPPO F1 here. Apparently, OPPO can’t bear to pass up a good promotion opportunity. And, as Pocketnow is a business itself, we can’t blame them.

