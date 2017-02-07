Okay, so maybe the $130 Huawei Fit doesn’t exactly succeed in its apparent mission to bridge smartwatches and fitness bands. But it’s still an elegant little fitness watch with continuous heart rate monitoring and an overall robust set of activity tracking features… for the $99.99 currently charged by Amazon, Best Buy and B&H.

At $69.99, meanwhile, the wearable device becomes an unmissable bargain, or you know, a “daily steal.” The eponymous website sells the Huawei Fit with a 46 percent markdown in brand-new, untouched condition, with original retail packaging, a moonlight silver case, and your choice of a large blue sport band or small orange strap.

In addition to the actual gadget, a standard charging cradle, quick start guide and USB cable, you stand to receive a warranty card from Daily Steals as well, which hints at your typical manufacturer coverage against various factory defects.

A third-party replacement plan will set you back an extra $16 for one year, or $20 for two, though the item itself is probably cheap enough to minimize your regret if anything bad happens either way.

Aside from a 24/7 HR sensor, this ultra-low-cost bad boy also has 5ATM water resistance going for it, long battery life, an always-on 1.04-inch LCD touchscreen, sleep monitoring, and multi-sport modes. That’s a lot for 70 bucks.