While waiting for the Zenfone 4 family to break cover in a few months, presumably targeting various price points with up to Snapdragon 835 processing power, and Zenfone 3’s Nougat update in a few weeks (hopefully), India-based Asus fans can score an impressive new bargain in the Zenfone 3s Max.

Available already on Flipkart at 15,000 rupees, or $223, this differs quite significantly from the original 5.2-inch Zenfone 3 Max, despite retaining that particular screen size and a mediocre HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

Believe it or not, Asus was able to squeeze an even larger than 4130mAh battery into a slightly thicker 8.85mm package weighing 175 grams. We’re talking a monumental 5000mAh cell here, billed to last “up to 3 days on a single charge.” That’s 18 hours of continuous video playback, 25 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing, 28 of 3G talk time, or, get this, 34 days in standby.

Those are some mind-boggling claimed feats, and the Asus Zenfone 3s Max isn’t exactly a pushover in RAM (3GB RAM), ROM (32GB), or software (pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat). There’s also a fingerprint sensor in tow with 5-finger recognition, improved dual LED 13MP rear-facing and 8MP wide-angle front-facing cameras, as well as a “premium” aluminum alloy body, 2.5 contoured glass, curved edges, and respectable octa-core MediaTek processor.

All in all, you’re definitely not looking at a hero device, save for that amazing battery, but you’re not expected to pay a small fortune either. Too bad there’s no word on a global expansion.