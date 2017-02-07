Apple is picking up support for a proprietary connector to support its “Made for iPhone” accessories. The good news? It’s not proprietary to Apple.

The company told CNET that it will be branding the existing UC-E6 connector that’s widely used across digital camera manufacturers like Nikon and FujiFilm. While the shape of the 8-pin port is the same across all of them, there is no standard pinout — making the cables for UAC non-interchangeable. The port is asymmetrical, but has a somewhat smaller profile than Lightning and USB-C.

9to5Mac reports and Apple confirms that it will brand the port as the Ultra Accessory Connector and allow its partners to “make Lightning to UAC, USB-A to UAC, and 3.5mm headset jacks to UAC, which would allow headphones with a UAC port to connect to various Apple devices.”

We have no idea what the pinout will be, though MFi partners do. But if Apple envisions iPhones and iPads using more than just the Lightning standard, well, we’re going to have to rethink this iPhone 8 dealio.

Image: Pinouts.ru