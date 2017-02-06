Wearables
TomTom Touch Cardio fitness tracker isn't anything special, but it's super-duper cheap

While another veteran of the smart wearable market (pretty much) bites the dust, a GPS expert turned fitness tracker rookie last fall spreads its tentacles to try to mount a serious challenge against the likes of Fitbit or Garmin.

Ironically, neither of the two TomTom Touch products unveiled so far includes its own navigation or location functionality, although the Spark 3, Runner 3 and Adventurer GPS watches promise to also cover that base.

Back to the TomTom Touch Cardio announced today ahead of a global commercial launch next month, we’re sure you’ve heard its story before. It’s a story of heart rate monitoring, step counting, burned calories estimating and sleep supervising, with presumably robust battery life in tow, despite 24/7 activity tracking and the presence of a small OLED touchscreen.

How is this different from the first TomTom Sports fitness band? Oddly enough, it ditches precisely the OG’s main distinguishing feature, namely body composition analysis, aka the ability to measure your body fat and muscle mass percentage on your wrist.

Without that, the new TomTom Touch Cardio isn’t exactly groundbreaking or original, but it’s obviously even more affordable, at £90 on British shores, which should equate to $90 or less stateside.

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).