While nowhere near as exciting as that first purported real-world sighting of the Galaxy S8, today’s leak should pique the interest of devoted Samsung fans mainly because it looks legit. It’s the latest in a long line of protective case exposés, but for once, we get to see the actual accessories rather than renders or promotional images.

It’s even possible these are first-party Samsung covers, albeit unfinished and unpolished, though there’s obviously no way to confirm that just yet. What we can say with near certainty is the fingerprint reader will be moved to the back, next to a largely rehashed camera, LED flash and heart rate monitor.

We probably don’t need to remind you, but the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are expected to be almost all screen on the front, no intrusive Samsung logos, no physical home button, no nothing. Very few sensors too, likely including an iris recognition method inaugurated by the ill-fated Note 7, and a cool-sounding selfie cam with autofocus.

The newly uncovered cases appear to lend further credence to theories of aggressive Bixby marketing, side-mounted AI dedicated key and all, although they still may not be 100 percent accurate or authentic. There’s something about the fingerprint cutout that just feels off.