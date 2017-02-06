While Surface Pro 4 discounts and sweet bundle deals have become commonplace of late, probably in anticipation of that overdue fifth-gen convertible tablet release, Microsoft’s “ultimate” Surface Book laptop was heavily marked down on Black Friday, again for Christmas, and then… nothing.

But from today until February 25, the original 13.5-inch Windows 10 notebook with a detachable keyboard can be yours at up to $250 off list. There are two configurations on sale to choose from, starting with the “entry-level” Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD SKU.

That one’s typically $1,500, setting you back 200 bucks less for the next few weeks. Meanwhile, a Core i5-powered model also featuring 8GB RAM, but 256 gigs of internal storage space and a discrete dedicated NVIDIA GPU now costs $1,650, down from a $1,900 MSRP.

Ironically, the same exact Surface Book with an integrated graphics card is temporarily pricier, at $1,699, so be sure not to order the wrong version. Unfortunately, last fall’s refreshed configs with a “Performance Base” in tow remain prohibitively priced, at $2,400 and up. As crazy as it sounds, the top-of-the-line $3,300 model is even backordered, only shipping in March if you buy it today.