Can’t wait three more days to get the skinny on Google’s Android Wear 2.0 “Nexuses” straight from the horse’s mouth? It’s not much, but we have new information to report about the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport, courtesy of a leaky alleged Best Buy employee and public benchmarking database.

First, a round of fresh Watch Style pics. Don’t get too excited, as we still can’t check out the elegant $250 timepiece in the flesh. Instead of renders however, we give you the bad boy’s retail box this time around, including a frontal view of the circular smartwatch in different colors than before, and W270 model number confirmation.

Meanwhile, the pricier, higher-end, slightly more mysterious LG Watch Sport isn’t afraid to divulge its key internals, from a quad-core 1.09 GHz Qualcomm processor (Snapdragon Wear 2100?) to 768MB RAM (653 usable).

Listed as running Android 7.1.1, the LTE-capable, GPS and NFC-powered “sporty” wearable will in fact come with Android Wear 2.0 on the software side of things, sounding like it could offer quite a lot of bang for your buck. Your 350 bucks, to be exact.