LG G6 sales in US may begin April 7, new LG Watches debut February 8

Time and again, LG has been cast as the underdog of the top-tier smartphone manufacturers. This year may prove to be an exceptionally tough one for the company as it tries to get over itself and last year’s miserable G5 release.

With the first 10nm Qualcomm chipset said to be stuck with Samsung for the time being and some tough choices being made between including wireless charging and MST mobile payments, the chaebol is reported to have split the sales date of the upcoming G6, for which we see a plot of the retail packaging above.

According to VentureBeat‘s Evan Blass, South Korea will get first dibs on March 9 while US carriers — generally the nation’s first front on device sales — will release stock on or around April 7.

If the latter is the case, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 retail launches won’t be trailing as far behind in the West as first thought — they’re said to be on either side of April 21.

We should also note that Blass is reporting through his @evleaks Twitter channel that Google has decided to pull up its launch event for Android Wear 2.0 and its supposed halo devices from LG, the Watch Sport and Watch Style, to two days from today.

We’ll be keeping tabs on all of it starting February 8.

