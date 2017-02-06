Introducing the Lenovo Yoga A12, or, the Yoga Book lite

If you’re still on board with getting an Android tablet as your mobile productivity workstation, but can’t afford or even get hold of a Google Pixel C, Lenovo has a suggestion for you.

It has taken its Yoga Book concept with a capacitive Halo keyboard and has compressed it, along with its specs, down to what it’s calling the Lenovo Yoga A12. We don’t have nitty-gritty specifications available to us at embargo release time, but for the promise is there for endurance computing.

A 12.2-inch screen can unfold and fold into any conceivable position along its 360 degrees of rotation. The magnesium-aluminium convertible tablet is stereo Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. The innards on this thing are pretty middling indeed: an Intel Atom x5 processor with 2GB of RAM, 32GB storage and a claimed 13-hour charge cycle.

In other words, it’s a physically larger, internally weaker Yoga Book (though the processor is pretty much the same). You get some, you lose some.

The Lenovo Yoga A12 comes in two colors, Gunmetal Grey or Rose Gold, and starts at $299. Lenovo.com has the tablet available for purchase starting Febraury 8.