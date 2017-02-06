Jawbone will probably, almost definitely shift focus from consumer to medical products
Remember how Jawbone was all “committed” to building and selling new consumer wearable devices just last summer, adamantly rebutting “unfounded speculation” of a looming market exit? Well, the age-old Up4 and Up2 fitness bands still haven’t received sequels to this day.
The San Francisco-based company’s prolonged identity crisis may however finally come to an end soon, even with former arch-rival Fitbit reportedly out of contention for yet another bargain acquisition. Rumors of a Jawbone pivot to distributing professional health products and “accompanying services” to clinicians and health care providers have been “confirmed” by an extremely reputable tech publication, with a formal announcement likely a matter of days now. Maybe weeks. A couple of months, tops.
This is almost certainly the only conceivable way out of a major financial pickle that doesn’t call for a complete hardware and software manufacturing shutdown, although it’s still going to require substantial outside investments.
Several previous rounds of financing are estimated to have brought in a massive total of nearly $1 billion, including $165 million last year, yet Jawbone might be all out of funds once again. It remains to be seen if there are still investors willing to throw a dying brand a lifeline (or ten), facilitating one more strategy change after pursuits of glory with speakers, Bluetooth headsets and activity trackers.