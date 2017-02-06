Remember how Jawbone was all “committed” to building and selling new consumer wearable devices just last summer, adamantly rebutting “unfounded speculation” of a looming market exit? Well, the age-old Up4 and Up2 fitness bands still haven’t received sequels to this day.

The San Francisco-based company’s prolonged identity crisis may however finally come to an end soon, even with former arch-rival Fitbit reportedly out of contention for yet another bargain acquisition. Rumors of a Jawbone pivot to distributing professional health products and “accompanying services” to clinicians and health care providers have been “confirmed” by an extremely reputable tech publication, with a formal announcement likely a matter of days now. Maybe weeks. A couple of months, tops.

This is almost certainly the only conceivable way out of a major financial pickle that doesn’t call for a complete hardware and software manufacturing shutdown, although it’s still going to require substantial outside investments.

Several previous rounds of financing are estimated to have brought in a massive total of nearly $1 billion, including $165 million last year, yet Jawbone might be all out of funds once again. It remains to be seen if there are still investors willing to throw a dying brand a lifeline (or ten), facilitating one more strategy change after pursuits of glory with speakers, Bluetooth headsets and activity trackers.