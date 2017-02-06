Google Maps improves home screen with a quick toolbar to restaurants, real-time commute
The newest Google Maps feature gets you closer to your destination with a single tap.
Upon launch, the app’s home screen will now feature a toolbar at the bottom of the screen that can be expanded to show points of interest — with a heavy tilt towards sorting out local restaurants — as well as give you real-time data on your ride to work or back home if you have both addresses saved in the app. That goes for automobile traffic as well as a look of transit conditions. One big feature here is that you get to see which stops and lines are closest to you.
Overall, being able to jump into the latest and local wants and needs is a pretty good feature add, especially in a mission-critical app like Maps. Now if only calendar events popped up when they needed to in that toolbar…