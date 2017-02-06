Andrasta is the new Cyanogen and it is about Big Data

We know where the community-minded half of dead-end Cyanogen has gone to: CyanogenMod co-founder Steve Kondik is believed to be leading his people to Lineage OS.

So, what about the side led by Kirt McMaster? They’re obviously working on something in Cyanogen’s Palo Alto, California, offices, right?

Android Police has tracked a tweet from the former CEO that detailed a Tesla crashing into the front of his company’s offices at 301 High St. Note the doorway with the big “301” on top of it. Now note what’s on the door.

It’s a logo and blurry text that’s been traced back to Andrasta.com. Apparently, this is the Cyanogen of the future.

Okay, does it have anything to do with building an Android ROM so perfect, you could “put a bullet in Google’s head” with it? In addition to looking for an Android apps and integration dev, the company is also posting for positions in natural language processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Also, “Big Data.” Here’s the LinkedIn page for the company with milquetoast mission blurb.

But at least we can pin a direction onto where the demise of Cyanogen will spill over to next. By the way, McMaster’s tweet has since been deleted