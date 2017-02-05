Unlocked Moto Z gets Android Nougat (after Moto Z Play)
How did it turn out that the Moto Z Play, a phone that was scheduled to be updated with Android Nougat after the unlocked version of the Moto Z, got first dibs for the update? How did the Moto Z get short shrift?
Whatever the case, at least one free-to-roam GSM Moto Z has (supposedly) finally gotten Android 7.0. The build version is NPL25 and contains the November level security patch. Technically, this update came “on time.”
The Moto Z Droid, exclusive to Verizon, hit Nougat payload in late November. Officially, the Moto Z Play and its Droid version will get the update in March. The Moto X family may wait for another couple of months.
