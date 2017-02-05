Sprint 3CA service spreads to iPhone 7, Galaxy S7, LG V20

Sprint has been working on its three-carrier aggregation infrastructure across the nation and soft launched that sub-network with its first supported device, the HTC Bolt, in November. Over 100 markets are now lit up and the company is now ready to spread the love to devices from three other manufacturers.

A Sprint spokesperson told Wireless Week that the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, LG V20 and LG G5 can now pull down service updates for 3CA service (using all three LTE frequency bands it owns pieces of to forge better download/upload speeds).

There are six other devices capable of 3CA support, but they have not been activated just yet. Marked peak download speeds at a public test upon Wrigley Field in Chicago were first recorded at 230Mbps.