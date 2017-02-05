Presentation slide for Huawei P10 leaked with configs, pricing

There’s a whiff of a couple of new Huawei phones with Leica-certified cameras. And boy howdy, it’s supposedly gonna be expensive.

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus are getting an obsidian treatment in a profile of what appears to be a presentation slide for an upcoming event — companies will use wide expanses of space to spread out information and maximize attendees’ viewing experience after all. We see figures for the different memory configurations, pricings and colors for the two devices as well, with the 6GB RAM/128GB storage config getting nine hues.

Let’s break down the hard numbers, though:

P10 4GB/32GB: ¥3,488 ($508) [3 colors]

P10 4GB/64GB: ¥4,088 ($595) [6 colors]

P10 6GB/128GB: ¥4,688 ($682) [9 colors]

P10 Plus 4GB/64GB: ¥4,988 ($726) [5 colors]

P10 Plus 6GB/128GB: ¥5,688 ($828) [5 colors]

The major difference between the P10 and the P10 Plus is that the former has a flat screen and the latter has curved sides. The displays on each will likely span 5.5 inches in diameter with quad HD resolution — a first for Huawei devices.

China will be the obvious priority market for now, though we’ll have to watch availability expansion. We should also watch to see if these numbers hold true as they are — if we’re confident that this is a reputable slide sent to PhoneArena and circulating around Weibo.

Huawei has an event banked for February 26, the day before MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Perhaps this is what we’ll see to finish the event.