Considering who we are and what we do, it’s almost tragic that we have never reviewed an item like this before. Our own Adam Doud had the opportunity to spend some time in the harsh Chicago winter with SCOTTeVEST’s OTG (Off The Grid) jacket. This jacket sports 29 pockets ranging in size from an SD card all the way up to a laptop.

It’s true, an uncomfortable number of outerwear manufacturers have little use for the space in between the outside of your jacket and the inside lining. Not SCOTTeVEST, as it has turned that unused space on its head with 29 pockets, each designed for specific items. From laptops, to tablets, to phones, to pens, and just about anything else you can think of – there is a home in a SCOTTeVEST. It’s a replacement for your everyday bag.

What does it feel like to walk around with everything you’d normally carry residing in your coat? How warm can this coat be if the space normally reserved for insulating material is now filled with batteries and cables? Do I want to walk around with a laptop in my pocket? Those questions and more and answered in our full review of the SCOTTeVEST OTG jacket.