If you need any explanation about how a rather mild-mannered white lady homemaker and a pot connoisseur who can spit mean rhymes were able to befriend each other, there are no less than three articles on the history of the Martha Stewart-Snoop Dogg friendship. You can look it up.

Suffice to say, the interaction between the two of them when it comes to propping up the T-Mobile One unlimited data plan with taxes and fees packaged into the advertised rate is actually very cute. Especially when it comes to the marijuana puns.

You can tell that they’ve hosted a Thanksgiving cooking special on VH1 before. And come on, at least you can work in a reference to making snacks for the Super Bowl game that this T-Mobile promo is occupying a part of. Don’t need Justin Bieber teaching us how to celebrate again.

Less cute is having to see Kristen Schaal and her dominatrix allude to BDSM motifs while saying that “wireless pain is fine, if you’re into that sort of thing.”

With streaming data and a selfie stick abound, this latest jab at Verizon’s way of doing business does take the cake from Sprint’s ad about a guy who’s crazy enough to leverage his car over a cliff to avoid paying the ‘ol Checkmark’s bills.

Personal thought, though: I’d rather concentrate on the chips and dips at the back while the commercials roll.