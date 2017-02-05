Phones
Galaxy S8 Plus said to keep price, sell more than Galaxy S8

Samsung undersold its Galaxy S6 edge back a couple of years and it struggled to catch up to the demand it fell behind. It was the company’s first widely distributed curved screen phone.

Since then, we’ve pretty much come to realize that when it comes to options, bigger does better in the sales department, regardless of the price increase. The Galaxy S7 edge was faithfully carried out in proportion of production to the Galaxy S7 — seven out of every ten units are edge models, according to OSEN.

Now, we’re learning from industry chatter that both the “edge-screened” Galaxy S8 and the more expensive, more premium Galaxy S8 Plus will stick with those size-heavy proportions: we’re looking between 60 and 70 percent for the Plus model.

Unlike the price gap between iPhone and iPhone Plus or the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the gap between the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is expected to keep at $100 and not rise to $120. It doesn’t mean that the Galaxy S8 won’t start at a higher price than usual.

