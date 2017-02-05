The Google Now Launcher is on its way out of the Play Store and developers are now wondering what their next moves are. Specifically, those relying on the launcher as their Android home screen UI.

Certified Android OEMs have access to the Google Mobile Services package which contains essential-carry apps like Gmail, YouTube and Drive. It also carried optional elements like the Google Now Launcher, an advanced version of the stock AOSP launcher that integrated what was known as Google Now (now the “Feed“) into the leftmost panel of the interface. Manufacturers were free to utilize the launcher at their will.

But thanks to a new effort around the “Google Search Launcher Services library,” OEMs can now code in the Feed to be the leftmost panel of their own UI skin on top of Android. It’s being described as “a more scalable solution” — as they say, though, it takes a village to be “scalable” and Android manufacturers have not historically come together as a village.

In a letter to developers obtained by Android Police, Google has scheduled the demise of the Google Now Launcher. The launcher, which has been available as a Play Store app, will leave circulation within this quarter. On March 1, the GMS options package will drop the launcher. Developers who opt for a replacement can utilize the “SearchLauncher” app within GMS that already couples the GSLS library with AOSP Launcher3.

The end user version of the Google Now Launcher will still be supported through updates to the Google search app after it leaves the Play Store — the majority of Nexus devices utilize it and if you have it downloaded, you’ll also get the updates, too. Don’t get your hopes up for seeing the Pixel Launcher move into prominence, though — while it is available in the Play Store, its device base still seems to be stuck with the Pixels.

Now, if those contingent Google Assistant services that supposedly “make” the Pixel Launcher “tick” were to be indexed — as it is when bootlegged on another device, the Feed can’t be popped out.

We’ve transcribed the letter, dated from February 2, below: