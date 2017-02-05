Delayed HTC 10 Nougat update in Europe is now being distributed in flashable form
Technical issues have been plaguing the Android Nougat update for continental European HTC 10 units — so much so, the roll-out has been stopped for 11 days.
If you’re jealous of your compatriots in the UK, Russia, the Middle East and Turkey, you have good reason to be. You shouldn’t have to blame HTC Product and Services Director Graham Wheeler, though.
For HTC 10 users in mainland Europe, we’ve unfortunately had to pause the rollout as we look into a technical issue and work to correct it.
Please stay tuned as I will post again when it starts back up. Thanks for your patience—I expect it to begin again up in Feb.
And the roll-out still hasn’t restarted yet. But the software update is available to be flashed if you’re able to do so. It is not recommended for those who use their HTC 10 in Dutch.
HTC 10 update will resume in shortly, however for experts that want to try it early. pic.twitter.com/DgZPx9SrBr
Here are links to the flashing instructions and the download link itself. As always when you’re flashing a ROM, be mindful of your backups before the process wipes all that data off your device.