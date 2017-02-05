Phones
Delayed HTC 10 Nougat update in Europe is now being distributed in flashable form

Technical issues have been plaguing the Android Nougat update for continental European HTC 10 units — so much so, the roll-out has been stopped for 11 days.

If you’re jealous of your compatriots in the UK, Russia, the Middle East and Turkey, you have good reason to be. You shouldn’t have to blame HTC Product and Services Director Graham Wheeler, though.

And the roll-out still hasn’t restarted yet. But the software update is available to be flashed if you’re able to do so. It is not recommended for those who use their HTC 10 in Dutch.

Here are links to the flashing instructions and the download link itself. As always when you’re flashing a ROM, be mindful of your backups before the process wipes all that data off your device.

