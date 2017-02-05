Chrome for iOS gets code scanner
The Chrome browser app for iOS has been open-sourced. But that doesn’t mean Google is leaving the improving to the lot of us.
It has inserted a code scanner into the app that can take in barcodes and QR codes. Why now? Why not read Microsoft Tags? We don’t know. As Digital Trends points out, though, the constriction of QR’s popularity may have had a lot to do with no in-built readiness on practically an entire industry of phones. If we didn’t have to install a separate app and waste space using something we have to go out of our way to use, maybe these little blocks could’ve taken off.
The QR code scanner can be found through Spotlight or with a 3D Touch of the Chrome app on the home screen.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%