Another LG G6 photo set leaks out, shows brushed metal back

More depictions have surfaced of the LG G6 and if you’re worried about the phone looking like another glossy block of nothing (like we were worried about), well, worry a little less.

Korean outlet underKG has posted several photos of the G6 in a more grayish color, unlike the glossy black we saw with the last photo leak. We clearly see sharper radius corners for the dual-camera module on the back, separate volume control buttons and the brushed gray-blue metal back gently tapering to the edges of the surface. A speaker and a USB-C port are at bottom while a headphone jack is at top.

The entire body of the phone is said to be made of metal, save for the antenna outlays found on the rim. There’s also a giant pin-trigger tray that can carry a microSD card, a SIM card or both. Disappointingly, we don’t get to see the stylized “G6” stamp at the bottom of the phone’s rear — we’d have a bit more confidence in this leak if it were the case that we did.

There’s still plenty of time to watch details of the G6 change before its presumed launch on February 26.