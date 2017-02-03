Phones
Huawei has sweet Valentine’s Day deals in store for US Honor 5X, 6X and 8 buyers

Undecided between an aging but still raging Honor 5X, a brand-new, low-cost 6X, or a slightly pricier, considerably better Huawei Honor 8? The fast-growing Chinese manufacturer’s US arm is making your buying process even more complicated (in a good way), spreading the bargain-hunting love this Valentine’s Day.

No need to wait until February 14 to score a nicely discounted Honor phone either, as the 8 and 6X are already on sale, with limited supplies the only thing that could prevent them from staying marked-down all the way through the 14th.

Typically sold starting at $400 unlocked, the higher-end yet smaller 5.2-inch Honor 8 currently costs $320 with 32GB internal storage, and $370 in a 64 gig configuration, both prices representing $80 off list. Additionally, you’re eligible for a number of freebies, namely a TPU case and “accessories gift set” including a selfie stick and power cord.

Not too shabby, although third-party retailers can occasionally cut you even better deals. Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-updated-to-Nougat Honor 6X still costs $250, netting you $40 savings however on a bundled case, selfie stick and earbuds.

Last but absolutely not least, the Honor 5X can be yours for, get this, $1. The catch? You’ll need to be blazing fast, not to mention exceptionally lucky, to secure one of only three units practically given away for free every day between February 7 and 9, starting at 12 pm CST.

Honor US
Honor US
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Deals, Honor, Honor 5X, Honor 6X, Honor 8, Huawei, News
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).