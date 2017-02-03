Not feeling particularly excited about Samsung’s impending Android-powered Galaxy Tab S3 and that next-gen TabPro S with Windows 10? Based on recent tablet market research and continuously slumping sales numbers, you’re probably not alone.

But for what it’s worth, the world’s most popular smartphone vendor might be looking to employ every trick in the book to try (one last time?) an Android slate revival.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. The rumored specifications so far aren’t exactly game-changing. They do however include a substantially upgraded processor, more RAM, better cameras, and surprise, surprise, a stylus.

That’s only unexpected if you’re not familiar with the S Pen-wielding new Galaxy Tab A, or even Samsung’s CES 2017-unveiled Chromebooks, but the important thing is the Tab S3 sounds more and more compelling.

Speculated to be bundled with the revised Super AMOLED 9.6-incher, likely as standard and at no additional costs, the S Pen will unfortunately lack a dedicated slot on the tablet’s actual body. Meanwhile, you’ll purportedly be able to separately buy a Galaxy Tab S3 Keyboard Folio accessory, though something tells us it’s not going to be as productive and versatile as the one shipping with the Windows-based TabPro S.

Finally, Verizon and US Cellular availability for an LTE-enabled model is practically etched in stone, with no words yet on similar T-Mobile, AT&T or Sprint support.