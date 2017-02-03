Desperate times call for desperate measures, while unusual times spawn unusual rumors and news stories. It’s certainly not very common to see a major smartphone manufacturer detail the safety precautions taken in advance of a new flagship release to ensure its battery will not spontaneously combust.

Meanwhile, Samsung is still reportedly in talks with potential cell suppliers for the fast-approaching Galaxy S8, which wouldn’t have been of much interest were it not for the explosive Note 7.

Remember, the world-leading mobile device vendor placed almost the entire blame on daughter company Samsung SDI and external parts provider Amperex Technology, vowing however to do a better job itself testing everything that will go inside the S8.

The smaller model is widely expected to pack a 3,000 mAh battery, with the larger variant boosting capacity around the 3,500 mAh mark, both numbers feeling a little conservative for how big the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus should be.

More importantly, Samsung eyes a new partner as backup for its SDI subsidiary, according to Asian press. Not arch-rival LG (duh), but rather Japan-based Murata Manufacturing, a component producer with many decades of experience, and starting just six months ago, even Sony’s expertise in this field under its belt.

Sounds like a reliable prospective ally, although no deal is (officially) in place yet, and Samsung SDI will probably remain the principal supplier anyway. But hey, baby steps.