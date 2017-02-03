We have the front. We have the sides. Now we’re sure that we have the back.

The LG G6 has been pieced together over the past several days in leaks and spills, but it appears that someone has sent in a picture of a legitimate, near-final version of the phone to Business Insider. The LG’s signature “G6” insignia is imprinted at the bottom of the phone while the familiar fingerprint sensor and dual-camera system are at top. But with that vast ocean of glossy black reminds us that the HTC U Ultra and U Play may not be the only shiny, reflective slabs we’ll see this year.

All we can say at this point is that we’re still biting our nails — we expect the phone to become official at MWC 2017.