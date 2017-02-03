As LeEco drags its financials back into order while still trying to make a mark on the US, it has decided that another sale at its LeMall is warranted. And just in time for Valentine’s Day, too.

LeMall.com has the flagship-tier Le Pro 3 and the budget-friendly Le S3 at $50 off each, now at $349 and $199, respectively. We have our review on the Le Pro 3 up so that you can make a decision on what it’s worth to you. Just know that bigger discounts on these products have come before this one.

More importantly, new sales are taking hold on several accessories, such as the Leme Bluetooth Headphones EB30A, $25 off at $14.99. The Letv Bluetooth Speaker will be priced at $17.99, $12 less than usual. Letv Reverse in-ear earphones are $8 off at $6.99 while the Letv Super Power Bank 13400mAh slips $18 down to $21.99.

The deals take effect from February 6th until the 14th.