After months, nay, years of fruitless speculation, unsuccessful negotiation, several different paths pursued by Apple in its quest for do-or-die penetration of India’s ever-growing smartphone market, we finally have an agreement and even a timeline.

While it remains unclear how many of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s demands will ultimately be met by a previously unyielding local government, the IT minister for the Karnataka state has just confirmed in an interview that “iPhones will be made in Bangalore and all devices will be targeted at the domestic market.”

Priyank Kharge claims iOS product assembly in the “Silicon Valley of India” is slated to begin no later than April, and as rumored, original design manufacturer Wistron Corporation of Taiwan shall run the show at its own plant on Bangalore’s outskirts.

Long-time Apple partner Foxconn is still “an option” for the future, reportedly, as the world’s most popular smartphone vendor during Q4 2016 intends to “invest significantly in the country.”

This might just be the timid beginning of a beautiful, long-term expansion for both an OEM that’s found it tricky of late to crack budget-centric markets like India, and a nation always in need of jobs and foreign investment. But the question on everyone’s lips is will regional iPhone prices finally slide starting in a few months?