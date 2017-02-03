There’s no end in sight for Apple’s legal trouble, as patent hoarders continue to fleece the world’s most profitable smartphone vendor, its recent indirect Nokia attack may have spectacularly backfired, and class action lawsuits from disgruntled iPhone and iPad customers just keep coming.

And if you thought Error 53 negligence claims or Touch Disease damage allegations were bad, wait until you hear what Apple is now accused of having done to millions of iOS users a few years ago. Specifically, in 2014, when the bulk of iFans were updated to the mobile platform’s seventh major release, but some couldn’t abandon iOS 6 due to their devices’ hardware limitations.

Only Cupertino was on the hook for exorbitant monthly payments to a little company called Akamai Technologies for FaceTime services on iPhones running earlier-than-7 versions of iOS. Something like that could never fly for long, so Tim Cook’s subordinates are charged with pretty much breaking iOS 6, thus forcing everybody to migrate to the then-new follow-up.

Caught between a rock and a hard place, iPhone 4 and 4S owners allegedly had to choose settling for an old OS with a malfunctioning video calling app or “upgrading” to a new one that would subject their handhelds to overall “slowness, system crashes, erratic behavior and/or the elimination of their ability to use critical functions.”

The third option, which doesn’t sound very lawful either, was of course to switch to an iPhone 5 or later, leading to this whole legal kerfuffle delivering yet another blow to Apple’s growingly controversial reputation.