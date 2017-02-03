The world’s most prominent two digital wallet solutions continue their rapid global expansion, as well as an intense duel from a distance for prevalence in as many different places as possible, enabling fast, secure and easy payments both on and offline.

Apple Pay’s next stop towards world domination will see the iPhone, iPad and Watch-enabled mobile payment app predate Samsung Pay in Taiwan, with remarkable local banking support off the bat.

While we still don’t have a precise regional launch date to report, the official TW website lists Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, E. Sun Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered, Taipei Fubon Commercial, Taishin International, and Union Bank of Taiwan as the latest financial institutions to throw their weight behind Cupertino’s e-money service.

In response, Samsung moves yet another step closer to an arguably higher-profile mobile payment solution debut in India. The market that the Korean tech giant already controls in smartphone sales, and Apple still has trouble penetrating, will reportedly welcome Samsung Pay sometime in “the first half of 2017.”

Unfortunately, American Express (Amex) might be the only card-issuing partner there to begin with, while local Visa and Mastercard cooperation deals aren’t finalized yet, possibly needing additional time for consideration.

Either way, even a limited release on Indian shores would be something to taunt Apple with, especially given Samsung Pay’s extra MST functionality, which seems tailor-made for the world’s second-most populous country, where NFC technology is far from ubiquitous.