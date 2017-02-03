Android Nougat rollout for 2015 Moto X trio is inexplicably pushed back several months
Recent efforts by numerous mobile hardware manufacturers to bring the newest Android flavor to some of their most popular devices have turned into monumental debacles, but Lenovo may just be the hottest mess of them all.
Motorola’s China-based parent company continues to slowly ruin everything the Moto brand gained from years of Google ownership and close guidance, inexplicably delaying the entire X family’s 7.0 rollout in Germany until May.
While we’re not talking the latest flagship models here, but rather a Moto X Style/Force/Play trio released back in the fall of 2015, the Nougat timeline still feels unacceptable, considering the near-stock Marshmallow software currently running on the three respectable previous-generation phones.
And yes, technically, this depressing announcement merely concerns the most populous member state of the European Union. But something tells us the rest of the world won’t get Nougat treats earlier either.
It’s also unacceptable to be given no factual justification for the unforgivable setback, with the usual collection of non-explanations reiterated on Twitter, including struggles to “make the update as user friendly and error-free as possible”, and a commitment to sending “a version of the update that satisfies our users entirely”, which apparently “takes time.” True, but nine months?! In lack of a better word, that is simply unacceptable.
Oh, yeah, and the newer Moto Z Play is back to square one, looking at a March promotion to Android 7.0 on the old continent as well.