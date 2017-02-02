Wearables

Ticwatch 2 Review: Let’s tickle it (Video)

Welcome to the Chinese-made and crowd-backed Ticwatch 2. If you’re familiar with your smartwatches, don’t get too familiar with this one: it’s Android Wear-ish, it’s got some looks and it’s pretty touchy.

It’s an intensely different user experience that comes across as a mix between Wear and Tizen and is encased in some strapping IP65 gear. It’s smart enough to be worn in either orientation to suit your wrist’s needs. And then, there’s that Tickle Strip that helps you glide across menus and places.

We’ll give it credit for being fresh, but is it something we’d take on our wrists daily? Does being unique get in the way of it functioning as a good smartwatch should? Juan Carlos Bagnell has those answers and more in our Ticwatch 2 review!

