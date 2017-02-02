Dominating global shipments in the smartphone, smartwatch and tablet categories during the holiday season is no mean feat, but Apple can’t possibly be content with the continuously dwindling popularity of its stagnant iPad family.

Extravagant pricing, especially for Pro models, an unusual year-end lack of hardware updates, as well as growing demand for Amazon Fire slates and Windows 2-in-1s, all contributed to a 19 percent decline in Q4 iPad sales compared to the 2015’s October – December quarter.

Namely, Strategy Analytics estimates, Apple’s worldwide tablet numbers dropped from 16.1 to 13.1 million units, which equated to a market share dive of 2.6 percent, to a still towering 20.6 percentage points.

That continues to keep silver medalist Samsung at arm’s length, i.e. around 8 percent behind, with Lenovo a distant third placer, at 6.7 percent share, up however a solid 1.7 percentage points from the previous year.

Huawei edges out Amazon to seize the first position outside of the Q4 2016 podium, although both companies can be quite pleased with their year-on-year gains of 0.5 and 1.1 million in shipment scores, to 3.7 and 3.4M totals respectively.

As far as platform “dynamics” are concerned, it goes without saying iOS lost steam in the three months concluding last year, but Android also hit a bit of a slump, while Windows reached a robust 16 percent market share on 10.1 million unit sales, up from 8.5M in Q4 2015. Still, at the end of the day, tablets were down 9 percent overall, to a 63.5 million global tally.