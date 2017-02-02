Samsung’s tablet roadmap and release cycle are getting less and less predictable, with a long overdue sequel for the Android-powered Galaxy Tab S2 likely to be unveiled in a few weeks at MWC, and no second-gen Windows-based TabPro S showcased in Las Vegas last month, as some expected.

But it looks like we won’t have to wait a year and a half for the 2-in-1 Intel Core m3 12-incher to be revised, and hopefully, substantially upgraded. Nor will the TabPro S Windows 10 “line” follow the original Tab Pro Android family’s suit with a similarly premature cancellation.

Although you can never be 100 percent certain, the SM-W727V device just certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group is probably the 2017 edition of the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S, last year known as SM-W700, 703, 707 and 708 for regulatory purposes. And it might be headed for Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress too.

Also, that V at the end of the otherwise meaningless model number suggests we’re dealing with a Verizon-bound product. One no doubt equipped with 4G LTE connectivity, and guaranteed to cost more than Big Red’s $600 (outright) Tab S2 9.7.

The question is will Samsung properly go after Surface Pros this time, full Intel Kaby Lake power and all, or should we expect to settle for another half-baked serving of Core M processing muscle?