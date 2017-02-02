Wish you could fit a full function desktop PC in your pocket? You can with the small but powerful Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC. Get yours and save 24% off the retail price at the Pocketnow Deals Store.

Always on the move and need a computer that can keep up? Then the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC is a solid choice. It’s so small and lightweight that it easily fits in your pants pocket, but it’s powerful enough that it gets the job done.

The Ockel Sirius B features an Intel processor, 2GB of RAM, and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. Just plug it into a display, attach a keyboard and mouse, and you’re all set. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, so it can do everything you need and more.

Take your work wherever you go with the Ockel Sirius B Windows 10 Pocket PC. Pocketnow readers can get one for just $189, but only for a limited time.