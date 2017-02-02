Has T-Mobile gone soft all of a sudden? The “Un-carrier’s” (first?) 2017 Super Bowl ad isn’t that bad, and it may well appeal to a certain demographic (any Beliebers around?), but compared to Sprint’s darkly humorous “Big Game” spot, it just feels… lightweight.

No expert celebrity self-disparagement, no ruining perfectly annoying R&B hit songs with fine print, and absolutely no trace of rival mockery, ridicule, parody or good old fashioned insults here.

You merely have “Celebration Expert” Justin Bieber walking football fans through the imaginary history of touchdown jubilation, from the prehistoric high five to the early 1900s shimmy to the modern shake, shimmy shimmy shake and… the shimmity sham sham shimmity shake?!

Please, Rob Gronkowski, don’t do that on Sunday, even if you single-handedly snatch the Super Bowl crown away from NFC champions Atlanta Falcons. Those #UnlimitedMoves look silly when Bieber does them, and he sings (well, sort of) and dances for a living.

Oh, well, at least former wide receiver Terrell Owens is (mildly) funny with his famous cheerleader pompoms, and own absurd set of unlimited moves. T-Mobile of course is trying to (unsubtly) remind us it’s said goodbye to limits, plus taxes and fees. But surely there’s a more entertaining, less cringey way to do that.