Clove Technology notes Moto G5 stock date
The UK’s Clove Technology has some warehouse — it houses plenty of accessories and devices all alike, ready to be shipped out at any point. It makes due note of which products are actually ready or not in its “Please Note” section of its site.
That’s where we find a little future tidbit: the Moto G5. Apparently, at least two differently colored versions (Gold and Grey, if you’re wondering) have been listed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, but those devices won’t make it into the retailer’s docking bay until mid-March. There’s also a “Moto G Plus” with pricing and availability yet to be confirmed — and yet, it apparently exists. Maybe as the G5 Plus, but we’re pulling at strings.
We have a high-confidence indication now that Motorola will introduce its new mid-range lineup for 2017 at MWC and either have pre-order pages for the phones posted shortly after the launch event or straight-up sales just days off.