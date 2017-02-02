You can never be too careful nowadays when handling potentially faulty and hazardous electronic devices and accessories. After all, not everyone in the business has the reputation, brand awareness, customer satisfaction and money that Samsung possesses, and even the Korean tech giant saw everything crippled to a certain extent by Galaxy Note 7 scandals.

Barnes & Noble can’t really afford any more hardware missteps, and while it’s disheartening to see the new Nook Tablet 7 pulled from e-store shelves already, it was paramount to get ahead of power adapter incident escalation.

Apparently, there have been only four reports filed of the slate’s official chargers “breaking or pulling apart exposing the metal prongs.” A voluntary recall of 147,000 black power adapters sold with the $50 Nook Tablet 7 is now underway stateside, CPSC authorization and all, as B&N admits to subjecting buyers to an “electric shock hazard.”

The replacement process looks relatively straightforward and hassle-free, with all instructions provided at the source links below. You’re obviously urged to “immediately stop using the recalled power adapters”, register online for gratis backups, as well as score additional $5 Barnes & Noble gift cards for your trouble.

No words on alternative refunds yet, and we still have no idea when (if) Nook Tablet 7 sales might be restarted, presumably with different charging accessories out the box.