Apple Store Fifth Avenue under major expansion project

Apple is currently taking up space inside the General Motors Building on Fifth Avenue in New York, right behind its renowned retail space in front of and below the building.

While 24/7 operations go on where an FAO Schwarz used to be, construction crews are busy under the store’s glass cuboid headhouse tearing walls down and planning out a massive expansion which will more than double the 32,000 square feet of showroom.

Bloomberg reports that the owner of the combined plot, Boston Properties, has been facing down an influx of traffic to the adjacent Trump Tower (for obvious public interest reasons) and a deprivation of shoes in its stores. Access to the area around the southeast corner of Central Park has been squeezed by constant law enforcement presence around what can be considered to be one of the President’s home bases.

By late 2018, Apple will have 77,000 square feet to play with and Under Armour will begin canvassing the temporary space that the former company occupied as its new flagship outlet.

