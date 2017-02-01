Phones
T-Mobile customers getting Google Messenger on RCS

As Google continues to light up its Jibe servers for Rich Communication Services, T-Mobile customers have been reporting that their phones have started to easily pop messages over this evolution of SMS.

The advanced messaging standard was formally implemented in November and Google was proud to announce that Sprint was the first to support the GSMA-approved standard client incorporated into the Google Messenger app. Word that T-Mobile is in on it as well is good news for those who don’t like being confined to a specific RCS app — we should note the Un-carrier introduced RCS messaging a year ago.

RCS allows for messages to be sent through both cellular data and Wi-Fi. It also allows for one of T-Mobile’s new features, DIGITS, to be incorporated into more devices easily. That service is still in beta, though.

